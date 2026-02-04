First medical supplies arrive in Akobo after month-long blockade

AKOBO, Jonglei State (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Health has confirmed the successful delivery of critical medical supplies to Akobo County in Jonglei State, breaking a nearly month-long isolation caused by escalating conflict in the region.

Humanitarian access to northern Jonglei had been severed following the suspension of all United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flights due to persistent insecurity.

The suspension left several remote communities—including Lankien, Motot, Pieri, Waat, Walgak, and Yuai—struggling without regular medical replenishments or emergency support.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 3, the Ministry announced that a flight carrying life-saving supplies safely landed in Akobo, marking a significant operational breakthrough.

The delivery was coordinated by UNICEF and other partners under the government-led Health Sector Transformation Project (HSTP).

The consignment is designed to address the immediate health and nutritional crisis in the area. Key items in the shipment include Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK), comprehensive kits capable of serving 10,000 people for three months.

Others also include essential medicines such as a high-priority stock of anti-malarial drugs and other basic clinical supplies, as well as 160 cartons of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) specifically for treating children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

The Ministry of Health described the delivery as a vital step toward restoring access to essential services and rebuilding a resilient health system in Jonglei State. By leveraging the HSTP framework, the government and its partners aim to ensure that even the most conflict-affected regions are not left behind during global funding and security shifts.

The successful landing in Akobo provides hope that similar deliveries can soon be extended to other cut-off locations like Walgak and Pieri, where health facilities remain in urgent need of restocking.

