3rd April 2025
Firefighters extinguish fire at Ministry of Land and Housing

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 18 hours ago

Fire at Ministry of Land and Housing. (Photo: Social Media).

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) has confirmed a fire outbreak on Wednesday morning at the National Ministry of Land and Housing, causing damage to electronics and electrical appliances.

SSNPS Deputy Police Spokesperson Major Lith Wilson Simon said the fire was triggered by an electrical short circuit in an air conditioning unit. She stated that firefighters responded swiftly and managed to contain the blaze before it spread further.

The fire occurred in the office of the Executive Director of the Minister of Housing, where significant damage was reported. However, no injuries were recorded.

Major Lith Wilson said the police received information that a fire broke out in the ministries complex at the Housing Ministry around 9:00am due to an electrical short circuit.

Ms. Wilson said when police arrived at the scene, the fire brigade was already present and working to extinguish the fire, minimizing the losses.

“We received information in Misbah today that a fire broke out in the ministries complex in the Housing Ministry, at 9 in the morning due to an electrical short circuit,” she told Eye Radio.

She narrated that the executive director had attempted to turn on the air conditioner, resulting in short circuit which destroyed electrical appliances, televisions, and other important properties.

“According to preliminary information, the cause of the fire that broke out in the office of the Executive Director of the Minister of Housing was that when he tried to turn on the air conditioner in the morning.”

“An electrical short circuit caused the outbreak of the fire, which caused great destruction in the office, as it destroyed a number of electrical appliances, televisions and documents, but he said that no one was injured.”

 

