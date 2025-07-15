Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid

The former Director for Research and Planning in the Ministry of Interior, Major General Stephen Warikozi, has expressed deep sadness after surviving a violent attack at his residence in Juba’s Gudele 2 suburb on Sunday and urged for the protection of every citizen.

Speaking exclusively to Eye Radio on Tuesday morning, Gen. Warikozi recounted how five armed men broke into his home late Sunday night and attacked him mercilessly.

Gen. Warikozi, a senior police officer, academic, and religious leader, has served in a variety of roles throughout his career.

These include working in civil aviation, teaching at the University of Juba and the Police College, and leading the Amadi Internal Province Church.

In his account to Eye Radio, he described the broader concern the attack raises:

“I’m very sad because these things are not just happening to me but to many other South Sudanese or residents in this country,” Warikozi said.

“It’s our duty—our prerogative—to protect everyone, not just the rich or powerful, but every person, whether poor or unknown. I’m not only saddened because I was targeted, but because such attacks continue to happen across the country.

“I urge the leadership to take responsibility for the safety of all people. Yes, there is an open case at Gudela Kubri Haboba, near where the incident occurred, close to the Zain tower.”

General Warikozi also called on the police to strengthen their cooperation with local communities through the Police Community Relations Committees (PCRC).

“Police need to be well connected and cooperative with what we have established across the country—what we call PCRC, the Police Community Relations Committee,” he added.

“These committees are already set up in various areas and divided into zones. Their main objective is to support the police by providing vital information about any suspicious activities in the area.”

The attack on Major General Warikozi comes amid renewed efforts by the South Sudan National Police Service to crack down on organized crime and rebuild trust with communities across the country.

