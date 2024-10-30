Embrace digital journalism, uphold ethics, urges Elijah

The Media Authority has urged media outlets in the country to embrace digital and mobile journalism but warns the new media should not compromise journalism principles in South Sudan.



Elijah Alier, Managing Director of the Media Authority made these remarks at the opening of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan General Assembly in Juba on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Alier emphasized that adopting mobile journalism is essential for the evolution of the South Sudan media landscape.

“We must commit to respecting individual privacy and avoiding character assassination, ensuring that our media platform is free from misinformation and disinformation,” Elijah said.

“In this era of digital technology, embracing digital mobile journalism is imperative,” he said.

“We must prioritize the safety and independence of the media, ensuring that our innovations do not compromise the principle of Journalism as a profession.”

Elijah Alier went on to encourage journalists in the country to shape the future of journalism by ensuring the profession remains a pillar of truth, integrity, and unity.

In countries like Zimbabwe, mobile journalism is used to empower the new generation of Journalists as well as align the current consumption trends while ensuring content and optimized for mobile viewing.

Reporters also use portable electronic devices and lightweight laptops to gather, edit, and distribute news in a timely manner to their audience.

The accessibility of mobile devices also allows ordinary people to participate in journalism, providing diverse perspectives and expanding the scope of news coverage.

