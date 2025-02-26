Education ministry to amend Education Act, revert schools reopening to April

The National Ministry of General Education and Instruction has admitted that February is not conducive for learning, adding that it is working to amend the Education Act and adjust the academic calendar so that schools reopen in April to protect learners from dangerous heat.

Deputy Education Minister Martin Tako Moyi made the statement on Tuesday after some South Sudanese suggested that the country reverts to the Sudan academic system, where schools reopen in April.

The concerns followed the government’s closure of schools on February 21, as a result of severe heatwave. It is the second time that the extreme heat event has interrupted learning across the country in two years.

The education ministry revealed that 12 learners and teachers had been collapsing on daily basis due to exhaustion.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Deputy Minister Tako admitted that February is not the right month for opening schools in South Sudan.

He added that before independence, Sudan had three climatic regions which provided for the south to open schools in April, and the rest of the regions in July and September with examinations scheduled accordingly each year.

“February is not the right season for opening the schools. When we were in former Sudan, there were three climatic regions. Schools in South Sudan opened 1st of April, and schools in Eastern Sudan opened from 1st of September,” he said.

“Then the rest of Sudan, 1st of July. All what brings us together is the time for sitting examination. It usually used to happen in March for secondary school examination.”

Tako said the inconvenience was caused by the amendment of South Sudan’s Education Act to suit the country’s membership to the East African Community (EAC), without considering the relatively cooler conditions in the rest of its member states.

“We had Education Act. In that Education Act, a date was set for opening of the schools. You know, we are also members of the East African community, and all the schools there open in February.”

“What we will do as a ministry is to amend that Education Act, and it will not be amended by us. We have to take it to the cluster, on its way to Council of Ministers, then to the Parliament.”

“So it is really a process. But because of the danger of the heat waves occurring, every year, as you have correctly asked, we will try our best. And the Executive Order from the Council of Ministers is allowing us temporarily to open schools in March, until that Act is amended.”