E-bus catches fire on highway to Juba, all passengers are safe

Published: 2 hours ago

Smoke billows from burning E-bebeto bus. (Courtesy).

Dozens of travelers escaped unharm after an electric public bus, burst into flame along Juba-Nimule highway this morning

Nandi Esther who is assistant manager of Juba-based Bebeto Bus company told Eye Radio, the incident occurred at the same spot where one of the company’s bus was previously attacked by gunmen in Moli area.

A video circulating on social media, seen by Eye Radio show passengers fleeing from the bus fire scene.

According to Esther, the flame was triggered by an electric shock, dismissing rumors that the bus was heading to Juba from Nimule was attacked.

“People are like the bus was attacked, but I want to say the bus was not attacked. The Bus was coming back to Juba. On its way back, it caught fire coming from the electricity since it is an electrical bus and has electrical components,” she said.

Ms. Esther said all the passengers disembarked from the bus unhurt and some of their belongings in the bus’s boots were removed.

“Everything in the boots was removed and the passengers have not lost a life. However, some personal belongs were stuck in the bus, and it was time to save life and not the bus”, she added.

Ms Esther however said the company will assess the extend of the damages cause as a result of the fire outbreak.

