Digital evidence takes center stage in trial of Dr. Machar and co-accused

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Special Court trial involving the suspended First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, and seven co-accused continued on Wednesday with testimony from the prosecution’s final witness: a foreign expert in forensic and digital evidence.

During the 47th session of the trial, Ratlhogo Peter Calvin, a South African digital expert, presented a trove of new evidence extracted from mobile devices. The evidence included WhatsApp messages and video footage circulated around the time of the “Nasir incidents.”

According to the witness, the digital materials revealed high-level communications detailing the strategic movement of boats, requests for cash transfers to purchase weapons and ammunition for the White Army forces, and real-time text message updates regarding tactical developments on the ground.

The session focused heavily on data retrieved from the phones of the first accused, Puot Kang Chol, and the second accused, businessman Mam Pal.

Inside the courtroom, the expert displayed images and video clips found within WhatsApp conversations on Puot Kang Chol’s device. This included a radio interview conducted with the accused shortly before the events in Nasir.

Furthermore, a significant video was played featuring a White Army commander speaking in the Nuer language. The footage contained a direct message addressed to Dr. Riek Machar in his capacity as the Chairman and Commander-in-Chief of the SPLM/A-IO.

Beyond digital messages, the court reviewed letters written by Dr. Machar during his tenure as First Vice President. These documents were addressed to regional leaders and concerned the volatile political and security situations in Upper Nile and Western Equatoria states.

The prosecution also presented logs of communication exchanged between Puot Kang Chol and leaders of the White Army forces.

After nearly three hours of proceedings, the presiding judge of the Special Court, Dr. James Alala, adjourned the session. The trial is set to resume on Friday, February 6, to allow the foreign expert to conclude his testimony.



