15th September 2024
Deputy foreign minister Kumba in Serbia to 'discuss bilateral relations'

Deputy foreign minister Kumba in Serbia to ‘discuss bilateral relations’

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: September 14, 2024

Amb. Monday Semaya K. Kumba shakes hands with Prof. Dr. Janko Samardzic Aleksander Jovic - Assistant Minister in the sector for Higher Education in Belgrade. September 11, 2024. (Photo: MoFA&IC)

South Sudan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Monday Semaya K. Kumba is in Serbia where he has met several government officials including ministers as part of a bilateral consultation meeting between the two countries.

Amb. Kumba left for Belgrade on September 9 to engage in the diplomatic consultation meeting to discuss important Bilateral and Political issues between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in the two Countries, according to the foreign ministry.

A statement said South Sudan is seeking cooperation in various fields including agriculture, extractive industry, healthcare, infrastructural development, humanitarian assistance, scholarships and training of diplomats and civil servants, as well as transition to green energy.

On Saturday, September 14, the South Sudan diplomat met with the Serbian Acting Assistant Minister for Defense Policy Mr. Predrag Bandic where they discussed issues of mutual concerns and understandings including strategic areas of cooperation.

Amb. Kumba’s delegation also held a meeting with Amb. Tamara Rastovac Siamasvili, Serbia’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic advisors on September 12.

“The two sides had comprehensive discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries and agreed on establishment of joint bilateral commissions to address Political, Economics, Security and Cultural Cooperation between the two countries including exchanges of technical and bilateral visits,” the ministry said.

On September 11, Deputy Minister Kumba met with Prof. Dr. Janko Samardzic Aleksander Jovic – Assistant Minister in the sector for Higher Education and discussed educational cooperation between the two countries.

Serbia is a landlocked European country of 6.5 million people in the west-central Balkans and was part of the former Yugoslavia.

 

 

 

 

