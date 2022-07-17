17th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Death toll from tribal clashes in Sudan’s Blue Nile rises to 60: Authorities

Death toll from tribal clashes in Sudan’s Blue Nile rises to 60: Authorities

Author: AFP | Published: 7 hours ago

Building burned during the tribal clashes that left over 60 people dead in Sudan's Blue Nile State. | Photo: Courtesy

Tribal clashes in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state, on the border with Ethiopia, have killed 60 and wounded 163 people since erupting nearly a week ago, the state’s health minister said.

“Thirteen of the wounded are in a serious condition and will be transferred to hospitals in Khartoum,” Jamal Nasser told AFP by phone from the state capital Al-Damazin.

The clashes, between the Berti and Hawsa tribes, first erupted last Monday.

The violence came after the Berti tribe rejected a Hawsa request to create a “civil authority to supervise access to land”, a prominent Hawsa member had told AFP on condition of anonymity.

But a senior member of the Bertis had said the tribe was responding to a “violation” of its lands by the Hawsas.

Clashes resumed on Saturday after a brief lull, close to the state capital Al-Damazin, witnesses said.

Soldiers were deployed to contain the unrest and a night curfew was imposed by the authorities starting Saturday.

The death toll of 60 revises up a toll of 33 given by authorities on Saturday.

Blue Nile governor Ahmed al-Omda had on Friday issued an order prohibiting any gatherings or marches for one month.

Ahmed Youssef, a resident of the state capital, said “dozens of families” crossed the bridge into the city on Saturday to flee the unrest.

Hospitals had put out urgent calls for blood donations, according to medical sources.

One source at Al-Roseires Hospital had told AFP the facility had “run out of first aid equipment” and that reinforcements were needed as the number of injured people was “rising”.

The UN special representative to Sudan, Volker Perthes, has called on all sides to exercise restraint.

This story was produced by the Agence France Presse. Eye Radio was not involved the creation of the above content. For more information, visit AFP.com.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan 1

Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan

Published Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded 2

Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235 3

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro 4

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off 5

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off

Published Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Death toll from tribal clashes in Sudan’s Blue Nile rises to 60: Authorities

Published 7 hours ago

Heated Kenyan elections leave landlocked neighbors in fear of supply chain disruption

Published 7 hours ago

Cause of Rubkona plane crash known to be deflated rear tyre

Published 9 hours ago

Four feared dead as boat capsized along the Nile

Published 12 hours ago

NDM warns ruling SPLM against manipulation of election process

Published 15 hours ago

Governor Adil, Yei River Catholic Bishop Lodiong quest for peace

Published Saturday, July 16, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.