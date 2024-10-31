31st October 2024
Clinic staff jailed in Rumbek East as woman dies after injection

Author: Yang Ater Yang | Published: 5 hours ago

Lakes Police Spokesperson Elijah Mabor Makuac. (Photo: Yang Ater/Eye Radio).

Police in Rumbek East County of Lakes State have arrested and detained staff of a private clinic pending an investigation following the death of a 28-year-old woman whom he administered a malarial injection on Tuesday.

Lakes police spokesman, Maj. Elijah Mabor Makuac, said the woman died at Pan Barkou village in Malengok payam, a few hours after receiving the injection.

Maj. Makuach said initial information indicates that the woman fell sick and was taken to the private clinic, where she was tested and found malaria positive.

“She was injected. However, she died instantly. So, the medical personnel who were involved were arrested, and the investigation is still going on to find out whether the drug that she was injected with was a cause of her death or the death came from other circumstances,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

Makuach said the investigation will also find out if the accused medical practitioner has the right education and license to treat people or not.

Dr. Terran Madit, the Medical Director of Rumbek State Hospital, said he is concerned that private medical personnel in the state are not well regulated and risk the lives of local communities.

“We don’t have a problem as a government hospital or institution, and any patient has a right to seek medical services wherever he/she wants,” he said.

“But our worry is how guaranteed that clinic or that drugstore is because most of the people are not qualified pharmacists or they are not the right people to treat the patients and prescribe drugs.”

“The problem is that our people take things negligibly whereby you just have money and a certificate of first aid, then you just go and open a drugstore, then you turn it into a clinic whereby you can inject people while you don’t have the right knowledge about what you are doing.”

 

 

31st October 2024

