City Council, Islamic Council to settle shops wrangle outside court

Juba County court in Kator has dismissed a criminal case that the City Council filed against the Islamic Council over ownership of 400 shops at Konyo-Konyo market.

For two years now, both parties have claimed ownership of the Markaz Alwaz Plot and continue to double-tax renting shop keepers for ground fees.

In 2020, the City Council issued an order banning the Islamic Council from collecting the fees. It went ahead and filed a criminal case against the Islamic Council over the matter.

It accused a representative of the religious group of attacking shop-workers, taking money from them forcefully, and locking up their shops.

In August, Central Equatoria State’s Chamber of Commerce requested Juba City Council and the Islamic Council to await a court verdict over their ownership claims of shops at Konyo-konyo market.

But despite the appeal, the two institutions continued to tax the tenants.

On Tuesday, Kator court dismissed the City Council’s claim and found that both institutions possess tittle deeds for the same place.

The court ruled that the matter was a civil case and advised the parties to go the civil court.

According to the court, the case did not fall within its jurisdiction.

“The collapse of the physical element of the crime means the collapse of the moral element of the crime as well,” said Judge Thomas Deng, who presided over the case.

“For this reason, the court issues the following orders: dismissal of the lawsuit of the criminal case for its civil nature. We advise the parties to go to a civil court if they wish to do so. Give the parties a copy of the verdict.”

In 2018, President Salva Kiir told the Islamic faithfuls during Iftar in Juba that he would ensure the Islamic Council reclaim its grabbed pieces of lands.

The Muslim community had been complaining about its properties, especially in Juba town, Malakia and Konyo-konyo.

Kiir then ordered his security chiefs to address the issue.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Hundreds homeless in Sudan as police burn camp Previous Post