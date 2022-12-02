2nd December 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Chollo King airlifted to Juba amid Upper Nile fighting

Chollo King airlifted to Juba amid Upper Nile fighting

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

Chollo King Kwongo Dak Padiet. (Photo: Pashodo.org).

President Salva Kiir says the King of Chollo Kingdom has been airlifted to Juba from Fashoda amidst intensified fighting in the Upper Nile region.

Kiir says his Majesty Reth Kwongo Dak Padiet was flown to Juba amid reports of fighting between armed youth in the Fashoda County in Upper Nile State.

President Kiir said when the government learned of the situation in the area, it sent a boat to bring him from Pashoda County to Malakal town.

“When the situation intensified and we saw that he (King) was in Pashoda. The King was in Pashoda, so we tried to move him,” Kiir said during the SPLM national liberation council meeting in Juba.

“So, we sent a boat to bring him to Malakal and from Malakal yesterday (Thursday), we airlifted him by air to Juba here. The King is safe and I will meet him in Juba here.”

He says after the king arrived in Malakal, he was flown to Juba immediately.

He made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the National Liberation Conference of the SPLM Party.

The initial fighting began in Panyikang and Fangak Counties in July before escalating into heavy conflict by mid-August.

It started as a factional fighting involving the former Kitgwang factions led by General Simon Gatwech and General Johnson Olony. But it later escalated to involve armed youth.

Last month, the violence reached Fashoda County – where the palace of the King of Chollo is based.

Activists, aid agencies and the UN Mission in the country have condemned the violence and called on the national government to deploy security forces to contain the situation.

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt levies massive increment on passport, nationality ID fees 1

Govt levies massive increment on passport, nationality ID fees

Published Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Kiir fires, appoints multiple officials in Upper Nile State 2

Kiir fires, appoints multiple officials in Upper Nile State

Published Sunday, November 27, 2022

Dep. Mayor Thiik assaults traffic police officer 3

Dep. Mayor Thiik assaults traffic police officer

Published Monday, November 28, 2022

78-year-old Victoria: ‘I am the proof that education has no age limit” 4

78-year-old Victoria: ‘I am the proof that education has no age limit”

Published Saturday, November 26, 2022

Traffic police official seeks approval to sue Dep. Mayor Thiik 5

Traffic police official seeks approval to sue Dep. Mayor Thiik

Published Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir seeks power to restructure SPLM party

Published 34 mins ago

Chollo King airlifted to Juba amid Upper Nile fighting

Published 2 hours ago

Marial says country is delighted to welcome Pope Francis

Published 2 hours ago

Traders count losses as fire guts Hai Malakal store

Published 3 hours ago

Bor mayor asks residents to contribute bricks for building office

Published 4 hours ago

Minister Yolanda blames poor health services on under-funding

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd December 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.