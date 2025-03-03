3rd March 2025
CES Islamic council establishes 92 Iftar centers for Ramadan

CES Islamic council establishes 92 Iftar centers for Ramadan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 14 hours ago

One of the established Iftar centers in Juba. (-)

The Secretary General of Islamic Council in Central Equatoria State says the religious body has established 92 Iftar Centers for Ramadan.

Mr. Walid Jumblatt said the centers have been set up to provide a forum for Muslims to break their fasts together.

He said the centers are distributed across the state, with 45 sites managed by mosque administrations, 30 by mosques, and 18 by mosque committees.

Jumblatt called on well-wishers to contribute to the initiative, while urging the faith group to join the centers to share breakfast.

“The Islamic Council of Central Equatoria State this year established 92 mass Iftar centers for fasting people in Ramadan in districts and mosques of the state throughout the month of Ramadan,” he announced.

The holy month of Ramadan is an important time in the Islamic calendar, and Muslims all over the world take part. During this sacred month, Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset, refraining from food and drink.

The Islamic Council in South Sudan has confirmed that Ramadan began on Saturday, 1st of March, aligning with several other Islamic countries.

 

 

 

