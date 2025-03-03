MP calls for dialogue to resolve tensions with SSPDF

A member of parliament from Ulang County said that only dialogue led by community leaders from Ulang and Nasir can resolve the tensions between armed youth and the SSPDF.



James Hoth – who doubles as a community leader and an elder in the areas affected by the tension – encourages political and community leaders to engage in peaceful talks and stop the fighting there urgently.

Violence involving communities and forces has deepened in Nasir and Ulang when the government sends barges of SSPDF forces to replace those stationed in the areas.

The decision was seen by the community and local armed youth as a move to disarm and paralyze their military strength.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker urged the community of Nasir and Ulang to desist from conflict and instead voice their grievances to the government.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Monday, he stated that Ulang is relatively calm and calls for urgent effort to deescalate the ongoing violence in Nasir.

“The only solution is for us to come to the table and resolve this amicably. I’m discouraging the politicians who are inciting the conflict, even those who are in diaspora who are fueling the war from there by mobilizing funds to buy ammunition for people to fight here,” he said.

“It is not good. Let us try to shift our focus on development, not war. But the community will have to understand that they should not involve themselves when the government is fighting itself. They should not involve themselves at all.”

On their part, the Embassies of the US, Canada, France, Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands have also called on the South Sudan government to deescalate conflict and tension in Nasir and Ulang counties.

In a joint statement on February 28, the diplomatic missions said they are concerned about clashes in Nasir and what they describe as the risks of increased violence in Upper State.

“We are convinced that Juba-based leaders from all parties including the SPLM-IG and SPLM-IO have the ability to deescalate the situation in a responsible and peaceful manner,” the statement said.

