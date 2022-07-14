14th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Central Bank’s Second Dept. Governor passed on in Nairobi

Central Bank’s Second Dept. Governor passed on in Nairobi

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 1 hour ago

Late Daniel Kech Puoch, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of South Sudan. | Photo: BOSS.

The Second Deputy Governor for Finance and Administration at the Bank of South Sudan has passed away in Nairobi Kenya.

The Bank Governor, Moses Makur Deng said Hon. Daniel Kech Puoch, died on Wednesday evening while under intensive care unit at the Nairobi Hospital.

“What happened on 26th evening of June was, he got sick and he was not breathing well. We took him to the hospital at night,” said Makur.

Last month, Kech reportedly developed breathing difficulties which prompted his transfer to Nairobi for emergency medical care.

Since then, he had been receiving treatment before his demise.

Makur confirmed that Kech, who was sixty, died receiving treatment in the Kenyan capital.

“He was taken to intensive care unit until he passed on yesterday. We were informed yesterday evening that he passed on at 3Pm,” said the official.

Before his death, Daniel Kech was the head of Administration and Finance at the Bank.

He had worked at the bank since 2005 and also served as the minister of finance in Upper Nile State.

An autopsy is yet to be done to discover the exact cause of his death.

The governor said arrangements are underway to transfer his body to Juba.

 

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded 1

Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235 2

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro 3

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan 4

Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan

Published 23 hours ago

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off 5

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off

Published Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Central Bank’s Second Dept. Governor passed on in Nairobi

Published 1 hour ago

Build Fula Dam, artificial Lake to control floods, govt told

Published 3 hours ago

Maridi man heartbroken after gunmen murdered his mother

Published 4 hours ago

Lobong shifts office to Nimule in a bid to end anarchy

Published 4 hours ago

NRA boss urges Kiir to grant him powers to recruit and retain staff

Published 4 hours ago

Sri Lanka’s President Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.