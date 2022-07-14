Central Bank’s Second Dept. Governor passed on in Nairobi

The Second Deputy Governor for Finance and Administration at the Bank of South Sudan has passed away in Nairobi Kenya.

The Bank Governor, Moses Makur Deng said Hon. Daniel Kech Puoch, died on Wednesday evening while under intensive care unit at the Nairobi Hospital.

“What happened on 26th evening of June was, he got sick and he was not breathing well. We took him to the hospital at night,” said Makur.

Last month, Kech reportedly developed breathing difficulties which prompted his transfer to Nairobi for emergency medical care.

Since then, he had been receiving treatment before his demise.

Makur confirmed that Kech, who was sixty, died receiving treatment in the Kenyan capital.

“He was taken to intensive care unit until he passed on yesterday. We were informed yesterday evening that he passed on at 3Pm,” said the official.

Before his death, Daniel Kech was the head of Administration and Finance at the Bank.

He had worked at the bank since 2005 and also served as the minister of finance in Upper Nile State.

An autopsy is yet to be done to discover the exact cause of his death.

The governor said arrangements are underway to transfer his body to Juba.