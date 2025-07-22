22nd July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Governance | News   |   Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants

Author : | Published: 5 hours ago

SSP 1000 banknote - courtesy image

The Governor of the Bank of South Sudan has disclosed an urgent plan to print more currency to address the ongoing liquidity crisis affecting government salary payments.

Dr. Addis Ababa Othow revealed this before the Finance and Economic Planning Committee of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly in Juba yesterday.

He stated that, in the short term, the move is aimed at meeting the current high demand for liquidity.

Dr. Othow , however, said the financial institution is also exploring medium- and long-term strategies to tackle the issue sustainably.

A special committee, headed by the First Deputy Governor, has been formed to explore lasting solutions for cash and currency management.

He also mentioned that the central bank is leading efforts to develop a new National Payment Strategy.

“In the short-term plans, we have made it very clear that there is an urgent need for us to print money just to meet the high demand for liquidity. But in the medium and long term, we are looking at how to address the issue of currency management,” he said.

Dr Othow, who spoke on the state-run SSBC on Monday added: “We have already formed a committee, headed by the First Deputy Governor, to look into a sustainable, long-lasting solution for cash management. At the same time, the bank is now championing what we call the National Payment Strategy.”

Meanwhile, Michael Ayuen, Chairperson of the Finance Committee, confirmed that a range of policy options is being explored.

He said a committee is currently researching best practices both regionally and globally to generate recommendations that will guide the way forward.

“We were able to explain to the committee a range of ways to address this situation, including policy measures. A committee is already working on researching the best practices around the region and the world, and will generate recommendations that will form the basis for the way forward,” he said.

The discussions come amid growing concerns over delayed salary payments and the weakening of the national currency.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July 1

Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July

Published July 21, 2025

Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid 2

Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid

Published July 15, 2025

Activist calls on parliament to address Machar’s detention, peace deal 3

Activist calls on parliament to address Machar’s detention, peace deal

Published July 16, 2025

Upper Nile denies relocation of Makal County HQ from Malakal to Wau Shilluk 4

Upper Nile denies relocation of Makal County HQ from Malakal to Wau Shilluk

Published July 19, 2025

Kiir urges holdout groups, ‘pro-peace’ forces to join peace process 5

Kiir urges holdout groups, ‘pro-peace’ forces to join peace process

Published July 16, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt. inaugurates first revenue training institute to boost tax reforms

Published 5 minutes ago

Kiir urges new supreme justices to uphold dignity and integrity

Published 19 minutes ago

Wisdom from elders: Why youth should look to Lagu, Alier and Jaden for unity, purpose

Published 2 hours ago

Four Lantoto park rangers missing after ambush by gunmen

Published 2 hours ago

University of Bahr el Ghazal to reopen in two weeks for first and final years only

Published 5 hours ago

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.