10th June 2024
Buay says convincing Cirillo, Gatwech to join Nairobi peace talks

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

SSPM leader Stephen Buay Rolnyang speaks to Eye Radio. June 10, 2024. (Photo: Lou Nelson).

A member of South Sudan Opposition Alliance said he is expecting the National Salvation Front under Thomas Cirillo and the Kit-Guang Faction of Simon Gatwech to join the Nairobi Peace Process after contacting the rebel leaders.

The National Salvation Front and the National Democratic Movement Patriotic Front (NDM-PF) led by Emmanuel Ajawin had initially declined invitations, citing Nairobi was not a safe venue.

The groups also declined invitation for the talks due to what they described as failure of the previous peace talks in Rome.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Sunday, General Stephen Buay Rolnyang said he has been in contact with General Thomas Cirilo and General Simon Gatwech Dual, convincing them to join the Tumaini Initiative.

Buay, who heads the South Sudan People’s Movement (SSPM), expressed optimism that the NAS and Kit-Guang leaders will join the process, but could not guess when that will be possible.

“About the inclusivity of the of this peace agreement, we have asked all the parties to come here to join the process,” he said.

“Some of them have come and others like Thomas Cirilo will come with Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual. They will come and join, as we are in contact with them.”

“Let them wait and see whether this process now will be like the revitalized peace agreement that has already been signed and is not even being implemented. Let them be hopeful and continue to monitor the process till they have it.”

Observers expect the South Sudan Mediation Process in Nairobi to come out with a framework of inclusivity, address the differences, and bring a clear way forward to enhance the current peace process.

 

 

10th June 2024

