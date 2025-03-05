5th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Bright Stars’ Coach names 31-player squad for world cup qualifiers

Bright Stars’ Coach names 31-player squad for world cup qualifiers

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 52 mins ago

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan Football coach - Photo Courtesy

South Sudan’s national team coach, Nicolas Dupuis from France, has announced a 31-player squad in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan.

The squad includes a new face from the South Sudan Premier League, but notably, Al-Merreikh Bentiu goalkeeper Juma Genaro has been left out. His absence is one of the key highlights of the selection.

The Bright Stars’ squad features six international players plying their trade in various leagues across France, Libya, Uganda, and Kenya.

Dupuis also selected one player from the Future Star Academy, showing a focus on emerging talent.

Jamus FC has the most representatives in the squad, with a strong presence of players. Other club selections include two players each from Kator FC and Al-Merreikh Bentiu, as well as three players from Holy Family. Lion Hunter also had two players selected.

Additionally, Dupuis called up one player each from Koryom FC, Al-Hilal Wau, Wajuma FC, and Olympic Renk.

However, no players were selected from Al-Maliki, Nile City, Al-Salam Oil, Bentiu City, or Young Star.

The Bright Stars are set to begin their training camp as they prepare for these crucial matches against Congo and Sudan.

The team is determined to make a strong push in the World Cup qualifiers and continue their quest for global football recognition.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Lukudu: CES to prioritize demarcated areas in Juba for service delivery 1

Lukudu: CES to prioritize demarcated areas in Juba for service delivery

Published March 3, 2025

Makuei calls out FVP Machar for his letter to President Kiir on social media 2

Makuei calls out FVP Machar for his letter to President Kiir on social media

Published March 2, 2025

South Sudan orders UNMISS to move offices out of Juba airport vicinity 3

South Sudan orders UNMISS to move offices out of Juba airport vicinity

Published March 3, 2025

Kenya police sent to Kakuma camp amid days of hunger-related protests 4

Kenya police sent to Kakuma camp amid days of hunger-related protests

Published March 3, 2025

Machar, UNISFA commander discuss Abyei’s security, humanitarian situation 5

Machar, UNISFA commander discuss Abyei’s security, humanitarian situation

Published February 27, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt confirms White Army assault on Nasir Garrison, SSPDF withdrawal

Published 31 mins ago

SPLM-IO officials including Puot Kang arrested over ‘conflict with the law’: Makuei

Published 34 mins ago

Bright Stars’ Coach names 31-player squad for world cup qualifiers

Published 52 mins ago

Awut says ministry conducted 2024-2025 CPE, CSE exams on loan

Published 59 mins ago

IGAD envoys call for an end to violence in Upper Nile State

Published 2 hours ago

SSPL: Wajuma Aweil dominates Olympic Renk 5-0 in round one finale

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

SPLM-IO officials including Puot Kang arrested over ‘conflict with the law’: Makuei

Read more...
Share