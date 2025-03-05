Bright Stars’ Coach names 31-player squad for world cup qualifiers

South Sudan’s national team coach, Nicolas Dupuis from France, has announced a 31-player squad in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan.

The squad includes a new face from the South Sudan Premier League, but notably, Al-Merreikh Bentiu goalkeeper Juma Genaro has been left out. His absence is one of the key highlights of the selection.

The Bright Stars’ squad features six international players plying their trade in various leagues across France, Libya, Uganda, and Kenya.

Dupuis also selected one player from the Future Star Academy, showing a focus on emerging talent.

Jamus FC has the most representatives in the squad, with a strong presence of players. Other club selections include two players each from Kator FC and Al-Merreikh Bentiu, as well as three players from Holy Family. Lion Hunter also had two players selected.

Additionally, Dupuis called up one player each from Koryom FC, Al-Hilal Wau, Wajuma FC, and Olympic Renk.

However, no players were selected from Al-Maliki, Nile City, Al-Salam Oil, Bentiu City, or Young Star.

The Bright Stars are set to begin their training camp as they prepare for these crucial matches against Congo and Sudan.

The team is determined to make a strong push in the World Cup qualifiers and continue their quest for global football recognition.