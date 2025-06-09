Bishop Pio to citizens: Stop extravagance, embrace devt

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, Bishop Santo Loku Pio, has urged the faithful to cultivate a culture of saving their earnings for the advancement of their families, the church, and the wider community.

Speaking at Holy Spirit Chapel under Saint Paul Parish in the Jondoru area of Juba yesterday, Bishop Pio criticized the trend of lavish spending driven by pride among some South Sudanese, which he says continues to impede the development of both churches and the nation.

The Bishop noted the irony of people praying in dilapidated church buildings while indulging in expensive foods.

“We should be more mindful of how we spend our money, especially within our church. While we earn income, unfortunately, we often end up spending it all. Despite this, we continue to pray in a dilapidated church. If we carefully examine the amount of money spent in a single year, it could be used for development projects,” Bishop Pio said.

He contrasted local spending habits with those of Arab communities, who live modestly on simple meals such as dry okra, pepper-based dishes, and dagga fish, focusing instead on building their future and developing their nations.

“In contrast, we spend lavishly, driven by pride, yet still sleep in decayed houses. This is unfair. People should embrace a development-oriented mindset,” he added.

Bishop Pio also highlighted the lack of proper housing for priests in Saint Paul Parish, noting that the parish is still new and currently does not have a dedicated priest’s quarters.

He called for caution against unnecessary celebrations and extravagant lifestyles, especially among youth.

“There are those who do not even own a single house but still spend recklessly. These poor lifestyles have contributed to the destruction of South Sudan,” he said.

The Auxiliary Bishop called on parents to leave tangible legacies for the next generations.

“Once people acquire some money, they tend to spend it until it’s gone. You leave behind nothing tangible on this earth for tomorrow. As a sign of progress, after you pass away, you’ll leave a death certificate. What’s the benefit in that? It’s better to leave something concrete, not a death certificate. Instead of leaving your children a death certificate, leave them houses or other tangible assets that will remind them of you in the future,” Bishop Pio urged.

He encouraged people to start projects and teach their children to invest in the growth of the family, church, and community.

The Bishop concluded with a call to curb unnecessary expenses in the church.

“Our Catholic churches in Juba are not developing because of unnecessary expenses. Don’t turn your church into a place just for eating solid food. Saint Paul clearly stated that workers deserve their wages, but this should come after they have done their work.”

During the mass, Bishop Santo administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to 111 children, including 72 females.

