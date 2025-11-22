Bentiu Hospital, three county facilities run out of drugs for a month – official

The Deputy Minister of Health in Unity State says Bentiu State Hospital and several health facilities in Koch, Leer, and Mayendit counties have run out of drugs.

Stephen Tot says the health facilities have gone for more than a month without receiving medical supplies.

“It is now one month. Last week and the week before, we received complaints from Koch, Leer, and Mayendit counties that most of the PHEC teams have closed down because of this. The situation, after one month without drugs, has worsened,” he said.

He says Bentiu State Hospital receives about 400 patients a day, but many are unable to get treatment because there are no medicines.

“Even in the state hospital, you receive 400 to 500 patients, and in the end, they leave carrying papers, with no drugs and no medicine received. It is… it is… how can we describe the situation we are in, in Unity State?” he added.

Tot adds that primary healthcare centres in Leer, Mayendit, and Koch counties have also lacked drugs for the past month, leaving vulnerable communities in remote villages struggling.

