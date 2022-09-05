5th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Awut slams media over ‘negative publicity’ on exams

Awut slams media over ‘negative publicity’ on exams

Author: Wal Mapal | Published: 43 mins ago

Awut Deng Acuil, National Minister of General Education and Instructions © AFP 2022 / TONY KARUMBA

The National Minister of General Education and Instructions complained about what she described as ‘negative’ media reports on alleged exams malpractice.

Speaking to the press in Juba on Saturday, Awut Deng Acuil responded to the concern questions thrown by journalists on allegations of examinations leakage and among others malpractice.

She urged the reporters to promote education through positive reporting rather than feeding the public with rumors.

“Let us not be negative all the time on education, let us get the right information so that we give that information to the public,” said Awut.

“It is important that we promote education than demoting education by getting wrong information and spreading wrong information,

“I want to make it clear and I want the media to honestly talk about how best they can promote education, but not bring down education.”

Since 2017, reports of exams leakage, alleged marking of exams by selected universities’ students instead of teachers and cheating during exams have become the major challenges in the education sector.

However, private schools have been the best in examination performances.

On Saturday, the National Examinations Council announced the Secondary School examination results for 2021-2022 as private schools in Jonglei State dominate the best top ten students by seven.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10 1

SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

Published Saturday, September 3, 2022

Machar opens up about his confinement in Juba 2

Machar opens up about his confinement in Juba

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns 3

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns

Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police 4

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police

Published Monday, August 29, 2022

Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance 5

Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Awut slams media over ‘negative publicity’ on exams

Published 43 mins ago

Families abandon sick relatives admitted at Military Hospital

Published 16 hours ago

40 test positive for COVID-19 in one week, MoH data

Published 19 hours ago

VP Abdelbagi to bring down buildings on school lands

Published 20 hours ago

Low-income women impacted by COVID-19 get financial aid

Published 22 hours ago

IGAD Partners Forum back extension of R-TGONU

Published Sunday, September 4, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.