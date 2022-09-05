Awut slams media over ‘negative publicity’ on exams

The National Minister of General Education and Instructions complained about what she described as ‘negative’ media reports on alleged exams malpractice.



Speaking to the press in Juba on Saturday, Awut Deng Acuil responded to the concern questions thrown by journalists on allegations of examinations leakage and among others malpractice.

She urged the reporters to promote education through positive reporting rather than feeding the public with rumors.

“Let us not be negative all the time on education, let us get the right information so that we give that information to the public,” said Awut.

“It is important that we promote education than demoting education by getting wrong information and spreading wrong information,

“I want to make it clear and I want the media to honestly talk about how best they can promote education, but not bring down education.”

Since 2017, reports of exams leakage, alleged marking of exams by selected universities’ students instead of teachers and cheating during exams have become the major challenges in the education sector.

However, private schools have been the best in examination performances.

On Saturday, the National Examinations Council announced the Secondary School examination results for 2021-2022 as private schools in Jonglei State dominate the best top ten students by seven.

