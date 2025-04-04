AU panel meeting with stakeholders calls for de-escalation, release of political detainees

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – A civil society activist said a meeting between stakeholders and the AU Panel of the Wise members in Juba on Thursday recommended immediate de-escalation of violence and release of political detainees or initiation of due legal process against them.

Edmund Yakani – Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization – also said the engagement emphasized the need for full implementation of security arrangements.

He added that the meeting further discussed the use of dialogue for resolving political differences among the political leaders.

The activist further said the stakeholders called on the AU Panel of Wise to initiate direct dialogue between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar.

“Our discussion was focusing on the agenda of de-escalating the recent breakout of the deadly violence and forging a way forward for handling the political disagreements among our political leaders in the incumbent government of national unity,” Yakani said.

“The outcome of our discussion was able to conclude that there is a need to have ceasefire and recommitment of the parties to the cessation of hostilities agreement and security arrangements agreement for 2017.”

“And we have urged the panel of wise to workout around the release of the political detainees and the lifting of the house arrest, but also we should not compromise with justice and accountability.”

The stakeholders who met with the AU panel on Thursday include faith-based groups, civil societies, youth and women led organizations, and representative of persons with disability.

