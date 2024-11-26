Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension

South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai has dismissed allegations circulating online indicating tension near the army headquarters in Bilpam and New-site areas in Juba.

On Tuesday, social media users shared claims of brewing tension within the army after the Chief of Military Intelligence, General Stephen Marshal, allegedly refused to comply with a suspension order.

The online rumors further suggested that residents in the areas should exercise caution, limit movement, or remain in secure locations.

This came after deadly fighting erupted on Thursday night at the residence of former spy chief Gen. Akol Koor in Tongpiny after an alleged misunderstanding between forces involved in his transfer to Jebel area.

But in an interview with Eye Radio on Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang denied the claims, stating that Gen. Marshal has neither been suspended nor arrested.

“On behalf of the leadership of SSPDF Command, I will like to dismiss rumors circulating on social media that Lieutenant General Stephen Marshal Babben, the Chief of Military Intelligence, has been suspended, leading to rising tensions in Bilpam and Newsite due to his alleged refusal to comply.”

“I would like to make it very clear that this information is not true. The general has not been suspended, and there are no tensions in Newsite or Bilpam. The public should not be worried and should not believe these baseless rumors.”

Gen. Lul assured the public that the situation in Bilpam and New-site remains calm and normal.

The circulation of these rumors comes just days after an incident involving gunfire at the residence of the former National Security Service Director, General Akol Koor, last Thursday.

However, Major Lul did not link the current rumors to last week’s events.

The SSPDF spokesperson emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing it and urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate updates.

