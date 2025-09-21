An open letter to President Salva Kiir: A call for unity

An Open Appeal to the President

Your Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit President of the Republic of South Sudan.

My appeal for peace, reconciliation and unity.

Your Excellency, I hope this appeal reaches you in good health and with the humility in which I present it.

Your Excellency, the government, through the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, has publicly announced criminal charges against Dr. Riek Machar and others. These charges are weighty, both legally and politically.

While I advocate for the rule of law, I also believe that in situations where the state is the complainant, the broader public interest and the common good for our country peace, reconciliation and unity take precedence.

Your Excellency, it may be true that Dr. Riek and the other accused persons have committed offenses punishable under the law. However, when it comes to the delicate matter of national reconciliation and unity, I appeal to your leadership to approach this issue with wisdom and foresight as you always do. As the father of the nation, and the living symbol of our sovereignty, you carry a responsibility that goes beyond the courtroom.

Allow me to draw from the Bible in 1 Kings 3:16 28, two women came before King Solomon, each claiming to be the mother of a surviving child while disowning the dead one. To reveal the truth, Solomon ordered the baby to be cut in two, so each woman would receive half. One woman agreed, but the real mother cried out; “Please, my lord, give her the living child! Do not kill him!” By her compassion, Solomon knew who the true mother was, and the child was spared.

Your Excellency, South Sudan today is that child. Our nation is at risk of being torn apart by internal and external factors.

As the father of this nation, I appeal to you not to allow it to be destroyed. You carry both the burden and the honor of leadership. The burden of seeing our hard-won independence threatened, and the honor of being remembered forever as the forgiving founding father and first President of South Sudan.

Without debating the guilt or innocence of the accused persons, I respectfully request that you direct the Minister of Justice to invoke section 25 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act 2008, “Stay of Criminal Proceedings”.

It states that: “The Minister may, after completion of an investigation and at any stage of inquiry and before the finding in any trial, stay the criminal proceedings against any accused on reasonable grounds”.

Alongside this, I recommend the launch of a genuine national reconciliation program to address the recurring insecurity in the Upper Nile region and conflict-affected areas across the country under your patronage. Appoint a high-level team, preferably led by Dr. Riek, deputised by Dr. Benjamin Bol, with other high profiles persons to initiate the process.

Their mission should be to confront the root causes of communal conflict, move the armed elements to training centres, and clear away all obstacles to peace, reconciliation and coexistence.

By doing this, Your Excellency, you will not only win the hearts of your people but also earn the respect of the World. This act of magnanimity will add to your legacy of forgiveness and statesmanship.

Our country is struggling with immense challenges of economic hardship, tribalism, sanctions, insecurity, and social divisions. What South Sudan needs now is unity, healing, and a collective redirection of our energies. And there is no better person to lead us on this path than you, our President.

At a time such as this, the forgiveness of a father is the only hope of keeping the family together. Unity and progress are within reach if guided by your hand.

May God bless you and strengthen your leadership for the sake of South Sudan.

Respectfully, Paul Dhel Gum Juba 12/09/2025.

