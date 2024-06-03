American media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 93, marries for fifth time

93-year-old American business magnate Rupert Murdoch has married retired marine biologist Elena Zhukova in California, the fifth marriage for the media mogul, according to reports citing his spokesperson.

Murdoch met Zhukova, 67, through his third wife Wendi Deng, and the couple began dating last year, according to Daily Mail. The wedding was reportedly held on Saturday at his vineyard.

The media proprietor’s fourth marriage, to actress and model Jerry Hall, ended in divorce in 2022 after six years, according to Vanity Fair.

It was also reported that Murdoch was briefly engaged last year to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith, though the pair called off the engagement weeks later.

Murdoch stepped down in 2023 as chairman of News Corp and Fox, ending a seven-decade career running a media empire that once spanned satellites, Hollywood studios, books, newspapers and TV stations on three continents, Reuters reported.