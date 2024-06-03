SSPDF in pursuit of Comedian Feel Free: Lul

South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) said its troops attacked the hideout of new rebel outfit, the People’s Freedom Movement (PFM), killing two of their fighters and defeating them in Magwi County of Eastern Equatoria State.

SSPDF spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai Koang, said two men of the comedian-turned rebel, Philip Omon Batilimeo, also known as Feel Free were killed in the clashes in Mugali Payam of Magwi County.

Gen Lul said a mobile infantry from the 7th Infantry Division of the SSPDF received “actionable intelligence” and launched an attack on Feel Free’s hideout on Saturday, leading to a brief engagement.

He added that the army is in a full pursuit of the armed group to arrest and hold accountable the People’ Freedom Movement leader, while assuring the public to go about their normal businesses.

“On first June at around 5PM, our infantry mobile unit received actionable intelligence and as a result, they launched a surprise attack on the hideout of Feel Free,” Ruai said.

“As a result, two of his fighters were killed in action and he narrowly escaped death with other two fighters. Our units are still pursuing and in the long run, we will be able to bring him into book.”

The PFM was not immediately available for comment on the incident.

The PFM group, led by the former comedian, who has promoted himself to the rank of Colonel, declared war against the unity government on April 25, 2024.

Col. Omon, often donning military attires akin to West African coup leaders and addressing his followers on Facebook, has said he rebelled to free the country from the “shackles of oppression, corruption and tyranny.”

Prior to the official statement, General Lul posted on his Facebook Page saying; “Feel Free will never feel free again.”

