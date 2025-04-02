Advocacy groups welcome AU mediation efforts in South Sudan

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Civil society groups in South Sudan have welcomed regional mediation efforts and the African Union Commission’s decision to dispatch a high-level Panel of the Wise to Juba on Wednesday to engage 2018 peace parties to de-escalate tensions.

Kenyan Special Envoy is expected in Juba for the second time in a week to engage South Sudan leaders on the need to refrain from military confrontations and embrace dialogue to resolve differences.

The AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Youssouf Ali, also announced in a statement on March 31 that mediation efforts were underway to engage all the stakeholders to de-escalate tensions.

Yoal Gatkuoth, the Founder of Pan-African Peacemakers Alliance, applauded African Union mediation initiative and termed it a crucial move in reducing the current political tension.

“It is very important for this panel of the wise to mediate between the two principles because, first, they are the peace grantors. Second is that they have the upper hand to deescalate the tension in the country,” Gatkuoth said in an interview with Eye Radio.

He said the Panel should assert their authority and legitimacy because South Sudan abides by the principles of the African Union as an active member state.

“So, it is part of the African Union, and also it is part of the world. In which, if such a thing happens, the contributions of the African Union is very crucial in this. I look at it in a positive way, the coming of these panel, because these are the very people who also engaged the leaders in the 2018 agreement.”

The United Nations said South Sudan is on the brink of civil war following outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and in cantonment sites in Central Equatoria, as well as the house arrest of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

The youth-led organization’s founder is appealing to South Sudanese leaders and youth to embrace to peace and reconciliation.

“Let us also engage our leaders, make sure that they should also contribute, and also respect, promote, and fulfil the human rights.”

“We should not now take sides but advocate for peace and reconciliation. And to the international community and the regional guarantors, I think it is very important also to continue to engage our leaders and have deep conversations with them to embrace dialogue among themselves, not to use violence as a way of solving problems.”

On his part Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), said he appreciates the positive responses of IGAD and AU leaders following the recent outbreak of violence in some parts of the country.

The civil society organization is encouraging South Sudanese leaders to take advantage of the regional mediation efforts to restore peace and stability in the country.

Mr. Yakani said trust deficit among political leaders is holding the country hostage to violence, adding that leaders must have the will to resolve their differences in non-violent manner through dialogue.

“South Sudan leaders must demonstrate primary responsibility of embracing dialogue for de-escalation of the violence even if the regional leaders’ efforts are great. The high deficit in trust and confidence among our leaders is holding the country hostage to violence and instability.”

CEPO said the regional leaders must engage the leaders to implement five action points including renewed recommitment to ceasefire and cessation of hostilities with release of detainees or presenting them before competent court of law for any crimes they are charged with.

Others are the beginning of dialogue among the leaders to reach political consensus on the pathways for transitioning the country from violence to peace, focus on finalization of the unification of forces, and validating the framework for the implementation of the pending tasks of the R-ARCSS.

CEPO further urged the regional leaders to convince the transitional government to accept the Faith-base Leaders Mediation Inititiave (FLMI) for the genuine implementation of the pending tasks in the peace agreement.

