News | Peace

Activist urges govt to include conflict resolution, peacebuilding in school syllabus

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 1 hour ago

Newly printed textbooks pictured in Juba on March 22, 2021 | Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio

An activist encourages the National Ministry of Education to incorporate conflict resolution and peace studies into South Sudan primary and secondary education syllabus.

Oyet Charles,  a youth activist based in Eastern Equatoria State, said young people can become responsible and good citizens if they learn conflict resolution and peacebuilding at schools.

He underscored that mental health issues resulting from trauma had ruined people’s lives in most part of the country due to unresolved cycle of violence.

He said integrating conflict resolution and trauma awareness into students’ curriculum will enable young people to navigate through conflicts in a non-violent way.

Charles stated that embracing such educational reforms would help the new generation develop ability to resolve disputes as soon as they arise.

“Educational reform that includes peace education and trauma awareness is vital for nurturing a generation equipped to understand conflict, recognize trauma’s impact, and resolve disputes non-violently,” he said, addressing an event in Kapoeta North.

“This approach builds critical thinking, empathy, and communication skills, preparing students to be active, responsible citizens. Engaging community leaders and families in this process also fosters a peaceful society.”

He called upon community leaders to involve in nurturing young people to be peace builders and promoters.

 

