4th November 2024
M23 rebels capture key town in DRC's North Kivu

M23 rebels capture key town in DRC’s North Kivu

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

M23 rebels look on in Kibumba in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 23, 2022. (Photo: Glody Murhabazi| AFP).

The M23 rebel group has seized Kamande-Gite at North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo following two days of fierce fighting with the Congolese army, according to media reports.

According to several sources cited by Uganda Radio Network (URN), the Rwanda-backed group entered the town located near Lake Edward and approximately 130 kilometers from the regional capital Goma.

M23 Spokesperson Lt. Col. Willy Ngoma announced the territorial gain in a statement on Monday, claiming that after suffering defeat, the government troops and their coalition retreated to the nearby hills.

“Yes, the M23 took control of the agglomeration of Kamande-Gite on the West coast of Lake Edward in the chiefdom of Batangi, territory of Lubero, 130 kilometers north of Goma,” he said.

“This follows counterattack from the enemies who attacked Kirumba on 3rd November. This attack comes two days after a similar one carried out by Wazalendo around Kirumba. The FARDC, FDLR and Wazalendo and other allied militias will never return here.”

The DRC army is yet to respond to the M23 statement.

Eastern DRC has been torn by decades of fighting between government forces and more than 120 armed groups, often involving bombs targeting civilians as the militias seek a share of the region’s gold and other resources.

 

