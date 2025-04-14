15th April 2025
Activist urges end to violence in Upper Nile State

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 15 hours ago

John Lwong Oyiech, Executive Director of Royal Aid Development. (Photo: Courtesy).

MALAKAL, (Eye Radio) – A civil society activist in Upper Nile is urging both the state and national governments to end ongoing hostilities in southern parts of the state, following reports of escalating violence and growing fear among local communities.

There have been recent allegations of escalating fighting in Nasir and Ulang counties south of the state, which fuel tension and fear in other areas.

John Lwong, Executive Director of Royal Aid Development, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security in the Sobat corridor and its wider impact across the state.

The activist stressed that violence cannot resolve political disputes and called on the warring parties to pursue dialogue.

“My call is on the Upper Nile state government and the national government to cease the hostilities in the Sobat Corridor because that fighting now has caused a lot of insecurity and fear within the communities,” he said.

“Violence has never solved any political issue. If there are any political differences between the warring parties, they should embrace dialogue, and the government is not opening up for dialogue, and I don’t know why there is a resistance for dialogue.”

Lwong noted that fear of renewed violence is causing people to flee Malakal town, while economic activities such as small businesses and fishing have come to a halt.

He highlighted that prior to the renewed fighting, Upper Nile had made strides toward social cohesion after years of division stemming from the conflict that began in 2013.

“That conflict is not confined only to those areas, because it has even spread sometime back to Tonga, it has also spread to the area of Thorgwang, and even currently there is fear also in Renk, and all the other counties in Upper Nile. People are living in fear, because that fighting has provoked the situation all over.”

Lwong also called for urgent humanitarian access to areas affected by displacement, particularly Nasir and Ulang.

 

15th April 2025

