14 youth arrested over violent incident in Upper Nile’s capital: Governor

MALAKAL, (Eye Radio) – At least 14 young men were arrested in Malakal in Upper Nile following an incident on Sunday in which two people were attacked by suspected criminals in the main market, the state governor said.

Governor James Koang said the suspects are accused of involvement in the violent robbery incident that left one person admitted to the hospital with injuries and another lightly wounded.

According to him, one of the victims had arrived in Malakal from Renk County when the unruly youth attacked him and stole his money. The other victim is a resident of Malakal town.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Governor Koang said the attackers were young men armed with machetes and had been drinking and loitering in the area.

“They were just loitering in the market, beating anybody in the market. All of them were caught and taken to the court because they are civilians. Injured are not many, only two people with light injuries,” he said.

“One of them was coming from Renk. His money was robbed, and he was beaten by the youth with light wounds, and was discharged by the doctor from the hospital. The other is also admitted but has now recovered.”

He said the suspects were arrested by security forces and investigations were ongoing.

Governor Koang denied claims that the attack targeted any ethnic group, including rumors of widespread violence against Nuer residents in Malakal.

“There was no ethnic targeting in this incident. They were targeting anybody in the market. These were criminal acts carried out by a few individuals. They were using were machete in the market, and the situation is now under control.”

The incident occurred shortly after reports of fighting in Nasir and Ulang counties in Upper Nile, which allegedly fueled tension and fear in Malakal over the weekend.

Governor Koang assured the public that calm has returned to Malakal town and that those arrested will face legal proceedings.

He said security forces continue to patrol the area to prevent further disturbances and urged residents to remain calm and report any suspicious activities.

Meanwhile, Yoal Gatkuoth, the Founder of Pan-African Peacemakers Alliance, said his advocacy group has learned about a situation of fear among Malakal residents, some of whom have fled to rural areas.

Gatkuoth, who was in Malakal last week, also reported a rise in hate speech directed towards a specific ethnic group following the ongoing conflict.

“People are panicking and running here and there. Then I called some individuals who were in those localities and asked them about what is going on there, and they told us they just hide themselves, you know,” Gatkuoth said.

“We went to the restaurant that we used to eat at, and then after that, the owner of the restaurant, a woman, told us, i you are from Nuer, be careful, there are people over there talking against the Nuer.”

John Lwong, a civil society activist in Upper Nile, has reiterated calls on the government and armed groups to end ongoing hostilities in southern parts of the state.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



As Sudan enters third year of war, ICRC urges respect to humanitarian law Previous Post