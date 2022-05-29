29th May 2022
Activist calls for justice in Kajo-Keji killing

Authors: Chany Ninrew | | Published: 3 hours ago

Prominent Activist Edmund Yakani. |File photo.

A civil society activist has condemned the execution of three civilians allegedly by members of the organized forces in Kajo-Keji County of Central Equatoria this week.

Edmund Yakani, who is the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization said two teenage cousins and a middle aged man were executed by SSPDF soldiers in Kiri Boma on Thursday.

“I strongly condemn the recent incident which happened in Kajo-Keji where three innocent civilians were killed by members of our armed forces as a result of the army searching for the dead body of their colleague,” Yakani said.

The deceased include cousins Yamba Lominsuk and Justin Lisok Lominsuk who were 18 and 16.

The third victim is 38 year-old  Yiga Wani.

According to the activist, the three men were killed in the event of the mysterious death of an SSPDF soldier in the area.

The soldiers searching for the body of their colleague allegedly executed the young men who volunteered to show them the body of the deceased.

Six soldiers have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Yakani called on the military leadership to prosecute the suspects who are now in detention.

“I would like to take this opportunity to call on the leadership of our armed forces, the leadership of Central Equatoria and Kajokeji County to take this matter serious and to bring the perpetrators to book,

“So, we want to see accountability. To the best of our knowledge, we are aware that six soldiers are already under arrest and we wish that these six soldiers are held accountable,” he stated.

Yakani also criticized the local police for allegedly mishandling the case and allowing the army to get involved outside their jurisdiction.

“My position is that the police in Kajo-Keji who reported the case to military barack should be held accountable, because once there are two parties in conflict, police make sure they prevent the two parties from taking the law into their own hands,” he asserted.

However, Eye Radio was unable to hear from the local authorities from Kajo-Keji and several phone calls to reach the army Spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai Koang for comment went unanswered.

