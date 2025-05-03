4th May 2025
Activist Bol condemns aerial bombardment in Fangak County

Author: Madrama James | Published: 8 hours ago

Deng Bol Deng, Executive Director of Intrepid South Sudan speaking to Eye Radio, March 2024. Photo Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Activist Bol Deng Bol, Executive Director of Intrepid South Sudan, has condemned the aerial bombardment allegedly carried out by the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) on Old Fangak County in Jonglei State early Saturday morning.

The attack killed at least four civilians, including a nine-month-old child, and left 25 others wounded.

According to Biel Butros Biel, Commissioner of Fangak County, the assault involved two military gunships, a drone, and fixed-wing aircraft, which dropped bombs on the heart of Old Fangak around 4:00 AM.

The commissioner said the town, which shelters tens of thousands of displaced civilians, was severely impacted by the attack.

In response to the news of the bombardment, Bol Deng Bol, Executive Director of Intrepid South Sudan, condemned the attack.

He urged regional bodies to take immediate action to restore peace and resolve conflicts within the country’s unity government.

“We humbly extend our condolences to the grieving families and relatives, and we wish a quick recovery to the injured. It is regrettable that the SSPDF continues to take civilian lives and destroy property with impunity,” said Bol.

“We strongly condemn this attack and call upon IGAD and the African Union to act swiftly to create an environment conducive to a peaceful settlement of conflict within the unity government.”

“South Sudan is a country of laws and must uphold international human rights, including the right to life and health as enshrined in the transitional constitution of the Republic of South Sudan,” Bol said.

The attack follows accusations by the SSPDF, which claimed that armed groups linked to the SPLM-IO and the White Army had hijacked consignments, prompting punitive aerial and riverine actions in the area.

