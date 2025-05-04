RJMEC calls for urgent investigation into bombing of Old Fangak

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) has called upon the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) to expeditiously and thoroughly investigate the bombing of Old Fangak over the weekend

On Saturday, MSF confirmed the targeting of its facility, which served as a crucial lifeline for over 40,000 people in the region.

In a condemnation letter, dated May 4th, and obtained by Eye Radio, R-JMEC said the aerial attack resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals, leaving numerous others injured as indicated by the Medical Charity, MSF.

R-JMEC strongly condemned the aerial assault on a market and a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) medical facility in Old Fangak, Jonglei State, on Saturday, 3 May 2025.

"The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) strongly condemns the attack on a market and a medical facility belonging to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Old Fangak, Jonglei State, on Saturday, 3rd May 2025," partially reads the statement.

RJMEC expresses deep concern over this escalation, which it said, undermined the progress made under the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

The Commission reiterates that the 2018 peace deal prohibits attacks on unarmed civilians and humanitarian agencies.

“Such violations not only breach the Agreement but also jeopardize ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability through inclusive political dialogue,” it added.

RJMEC now called upon the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the attack.

The Commission further urged all relevant authorities to ensure that CTSAMVM is granted full support, safe, and unhindered access to the affected area to carry out its mandate effectively.

"The Commission further calls on the relevant authorities to ensure that CTSAMVM is granted full support, safe, and unhindered access to the affected area to carry out its mandate effectively," it added.

Additionally, RJMEC appealed to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to provide logistical support to CTSAMVM to facilitate the completion of the investigation.

The Commission emphasized the importance of accountability and the need to hold perpetrators responsible to prevent further violations and to uphold the principles of international humanitarian law.

RJMEC said it remains committed to supporting the implementation of the R-ARCSS and called on all parties to adhere to their obligations, prioritize the protection of civilians, and work towards a peaceful and prosperous future for South Sudan.

