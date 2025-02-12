95% of South Sudanese youth jobless despite qualifications: official

An official has revealed that 95 percent of South Sudanese youth remain unemployed although 60 percent of them have college degrees and high school certificates, as the government launched women and youth empowerment initiative.

The women and youth leadership project is being implemented by the Gender and Youth Cluster with funding from UN development agency (UNDP) to address unemployment.

David Dau, Executive Director in the Office of Vice President Nyandeng, pointed out that around 73% of South Sudan’s population is under the age of 30 years – with over half of that women.

He further said within the youth demographic, 95 percent are jobless. Mr. Dau did not disclose the source of his data and it is not clear if the figure is only for those without formal employment.

“In South Sudan, it is estimated that youths are 73% of the population. Among the youth, over 95% are unemployed. Within the 95% that are unemployed, more than 60% have college degree, diplomas or certificates,” he said.

“This is the context where the vice president initiated a paid internship program. It is a program that is going to give young people the opportunity to participate in the workforce.”

Mr. Dau said the program – in which the first cohort of 60 beneficiaries including 38 women have enrolled in an internship program – will give youth a chance to join the country’s workforce.

“It is a program that will give young people the opportunity to participate in the work market. Those who have had the opportunity to obtain college degrees, but they have not been able to find job from the day they walked out of the university,” he said.

“It will address the issue of unemployment among the young South Sudanese. Industry and labor market requirement for professional experience is one of the benefits the young people who will participate in this program will obtain.”

Ms. Athien Sudan, a representative of the young people who is also a graduate from the Catholic University of South Sudan, commended the government for initiating the program.

Athien revealed that this program gives them the opportunity to overcome gender prejudices, and talk about women issues.

“South Sudan indeed faces significant challenges these challenges include negative social norms that have historically hindered the progress of women.”

“Young girls are made to believe that at a tender age, a prince charming is coming to marry them. Then they do not have to dream and even if they make it to offices, they are only good enough to make tea and coffee for their bosses.”

“But this program gives us the young women an opportunity to discuss an opportunity to see sick as women and talk about the issues that face us as women it is women fighting for the rights of women.”

Addressing the event, Vice President Nyandeng encouraged the young people to seize this opportunity to build their ability.

She revealed that the initiation is about preparing young people to take their places in the workforce.

“This initiative is not just about internship. It is about preparing you to take your place in the workforce,” Nyandeng said.

“These young people are capable, talented, and ready. Invest in them, and you will be investing in the future of South Sudan. This is just the beginning, and I hope that together we can expand this initiative to reach, even more young people.”

