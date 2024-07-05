5th July 2024
5 family members die of food poisoning in Aweil South

Author: Garang Kuol Mamer | Published: 2 hours ago

Homestead were 5 family members who died of food poisoning. (-)

A whole family of five people tragically died from food poisoning in Aweil South County of Northern Bahr el Ghazel, leaving only an infant as the survivor, according to the state information minister.

Zachariah Garang said in an interview with Eye Radio that the family went to a farm on Tuesday after taking their lunch comprising sorghum and a slippery green vegetable locally known kudura.

They returned home at 7:00PM, but as they were about to eat dinner, four siblings and their parents experienced running stomach.

“The family had their lunch which was from sorghum and then Kuzura with termites. They ate their food to the full and went to their farm then around 7 when they are about to eat dinner the issue started with one of the daughters complaining,” Garang narrated.

The siblings all of whom were girls and their parents subsequently died in the following days while on medication in a hospital. Only a baby boy on breast-feeding survived.

“A boy who was breastfeeding survived is the only member of the family who is surviving and five of the members passed away.”

Minister Garang said a postmortem conducted at Aweil Civic Hospital indicated the victims died of a termite food poisoning.

“The medic in Aweil civic hospital actually wrote a death certificate after they did postmortem and they report that these people died because of food poisoning.”

“It is not clear that whether these types of food they have eaten or they might have eaten something else.”

