46 percent of South Sudan’s population face dire hunger: Care

Over 5.8 million people across South Sudan, amounting to 46% of the population, are facing acute food insecurity resulting from multiple crises including climate change, economic hardship, and conflict, Care International said in a report.

The aid group underscores that climate extremes such as severe and pervasive dry spells and torrential rains that has affected over one million people have caused immense suffering among vulnerable communities.

The report stated that women and girls are among the hardest hit by the hardships as they face increased risks of malnutrition, violence, and displacement.

It stated that donor fatigue and lack of funding hamper the humanitarian response and threaten the survival of many families across the country.

Abel Whande, CARE South Sudan’s Country Director, said the hunger crisis is beyond dire as he stressed the situation in Lekuangole in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) where at least 11 hunger-related deaths have been reported by local authorities.

“The markets are nonfunctional and lack food. Women and girls are suffering the most as they now have to travel further, even across active conflict spots, to access food,” Whande said.

“The food crisis is likely to escalate, as the conflict is forcing people to flee their homes with crops yet to mature, and in most areas, water levels are rising. Some young people from Lekuangole are seeking refuge in neighboring Akobo County, desperate to escape the hunger situation.”

Food shortages and logistical challenges in South Sudan have left many families struggling for months, despite humanitarian efforts, the organization said.

It added that women and girls endure unimaginable hardship and are the first to suffer when food runs out and the last to be helped when resources are scarce.

Mr. Whande further urged the immediate ramping up of the humanitarian response in the country to reach millions in need.

“Communities are standing on the edge of catastrophe, as growing needs collide with shrinking donor support. CARE calls on the international community to act quickly to save lives by increasing resources to respond to the humanitarian crisis.”

“We call for a multisectoral response to address the multiple needs of communities, ensuring that the needs of women and girls are prioritized. Further, CARE is calling on conflict actors across South Sudan to stop fighting and allow the delivery of timely assistance to all communities in need.”

