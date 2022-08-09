33 years later, wounded SPLA war veteran still lives with bullets in his body

SPLA war veteran, Daniel Majok was shot three times on his leg during the pre-independence civil war. 33 years later, he appeals for financial support to remove the bullets.



Majok said he has been living on paid leave for many years.

He joined the SPLA at the age of 17, in 1984, having completed his 3rd-year at intermediate school in Bor of Jonglei State.

“I joined the SPLA when I was 17, and it was my decision to sacrifice my education and help my fellow youth to fight for the liberation of South Sudan,” Majok told Eye Radio.

After his military training in Ethiopia under battalion 9, which is rather known as ‘Katiba Bilpam, he was first shot and wounded in 1989 around Mangala and Nesitu.

Again in 1993, he got shot while fighting around Mundri and Rokon, as well as Rajaf – Lobonok road.

“There are three bullets in my leg, I started requesting help in October 2013 so that I can be operated on, I went to Bilpam but there was nothing, not a positive response. I’m appealing for help.”

Majok said he went to Juba Teaching Hospital several times, but the doctors referred him to private hospitals.

He told Eye Radio that after attending to doctors in different private medical centers in Juba, he was told to travel outside the country.

“The doctors said I have to be referred to either Nairobi or Kampala for an operation, I need 1.5 million pounds, that’s more than 3,000 US dollars to remove the bullets from my leg,” he stressed.

The father of three said he cannot walk properly and that he is unable to pay the required amount for the operation.

He is now under the veteran affairs of the Ministry of Defense with the rank of Captain.

During the war of independence, he was a ground force soldier, under military intelligence.

Majok fought battles with comrades like Isaac Mamur, Pieng Deng, Oyai Deng, Chol Biar among others.

