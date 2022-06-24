24th June 2022
3 survive frightful plane crash at Juba Airport

3 survive frightful plane crash at Juba Airport

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Folker 27-60 cargo plane skidded off runway and crashed into a standstill at Juba International Airport. | 24th June 2022. | Photo: Hot In Juba.

Three crew members survived after a plane crashed to a standstill while attempting to take off at Juba International Airport, Friday Afternoon.

Juba Airport Director Kur Kuol said the Fokker 27-60 failed to ascend before swerving off the runway and crashing to a standstill at the bushy edge of the airport.

“It is true there was a plane that crashed in the afternoon at 12:25. The name of the company called Icon is a South Sudanese company and the plane is Fokker 27-60 actually the plane didn’t take off,” Kuol told Eye Radio.

“It was to take off but was unable, so it ran out, part is in the bush and another part on the runway,” said the aviation official.

The cargo plane carrying logistic supplies was supposedly en-route to Malakal town and then to Maban County of Upper Nile State.

Three crew members, including two pilots and an engineer were discovered unhurt after the crash.

“There was only one pilot and co-pilot and an engineer, there were only three crew on board all of them were safe, even the plane was safe,” Kuol said.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

However, the Director of Juba International Airport revealed an investigation team will be formed to ascertain the reason behind the crash.

Airplane crashes are often reported in South Sudan, in a situation attributed to the use of outdated aircraft as well as overloading airplanes.

In November 2021, a cargo plane crashed in the capital Juba killing all five crew members on board.

This follows another deadly crash that killed 10 people in Jonglei State in March the same year.

Last year, the Civil Aviation Authority withdrew the license of several Antonov planes and ordered their owners to fly them out of South Sudan.

The Aviation Authority also warned two AN-26 planes owned by the South Sudan Air force flying with foreign civil registration to change to the military or else face a ban by the aviation authority.

The Russian Antonov AN-26s, which were manufactured in 1969 – have been black listed by the Flights Safety foundation in 2006.

24th June 2022

