27,000 displaced in Upper Nile amid escalating Kitgwang fighting

At least 27,000 people have been displaced by heavy fighting between armed factions in Tunga and neighboring Panyikang County in Upper Nile State, a United Nations agency said Friday.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the intensifying military clashes occurred between 14 and 15 August and extended further to Pakaw and Fangak County.

The latest flareup of violence follows last month’s fighting in Panyikang County, between rival forces of General Simon Gatwech and General Johnson Olony, two senior commanders of the breakaway SPLM-IO faction.

According to a statement by the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, 18 soldiers were killed during the fighting in July.

Meanwhile, UN OCHA estimates that 27,000 people were displaced to Agunjuok, an area near Malakal town, in the renewed fighting.

The agency also said some 100 people sought sanctuary at Malakal Protection of Civilian Site, with more people fleeing to locations in Fangak County in Jonglei State.

As of 19 August, clashes in Diel town in Atar Boma in Pigi County, north of New Fangak, triggered further displacements.

Additional people are reportedly moving towards Malakal town due to the volatile security situation in Tonga and Pakwa, said OCHA.

“As of 19 August, clashes are ongoing in Diel town in Atar Boma, Pigi County, north of New Fangak. Civilians, predominantly the elderly, women and children, are fleeing Diel and New Fangak leaving their belongings behind,” said the agency.

There are also allegations that a boat carrying humanitarian supplies to the conflict-torn Tonga went missing, and efforts to reach the boat captain were not successful.

The UN also added in a statement that aid organizations are coordinating with local authorities to verify the number of displaced people and are preparing to respond if the security situation permits.

Leaders of the SPLM-IO splinter group, Simon Gatwech and Johnson Olony, had fallen out in the recent months, shortly after signing an agreement with the government in Sudan.

In June, the SPLM-IG and the holdout Kit-Gwang-Agwelek forces said they have started implementing the security arrangements.

