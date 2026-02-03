S. Sudan delegation returns from AU talks, pushes for Abyei agenda inclusion

A South Sudanese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akuei Bona Malual has returned to Juba after meetings with the African Union (AU) to discuss the final status of Abyei.

The delegation, which departed Juba last week, included officials Deng Biong and Deng Arop Kuol. Upon arrival at Juba Airport, Deng Biong said the primary goal of the trip was to lobby for the inclusion of the Abyei issue in the agenda of the upcoming AU Summit.

“We aimed to ensure that the Abyei issue is recognized and discussed in the summit’s agenda,” Deng Biong said.

“We met with AU Chairperson Mahmud Ali Yousif, the Commissioner for Peace and Security, and senior AU directors. The outcome was successful, with promises to highlight Abyei starting from the Executive Council and across various agenda items.”

The delegation’s visit signals Juba’s continued diplomatic efforts to place Abyei’s status at the forefront of continental discussions.

Background:

Abyei is a disputed border region claimed by both South Sudan and Sudan and has remained one of the most sensitive unresolved issues since South Sudan gained independence in 2011. The area is rich in natural resources and is home to communities whose livelihoods depend on seasonal migration and access to land.

Despite several agreements brokered by regional and international bodies, the final status of Abyei has yet to be determined. The African Union has played a key mediation role in efforts to resolve the dispute, including proposals aimed at organizing a referendum and ensuring peace and stability in the area.

South Sudan’s engagement with the AU is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure regional support for a lasting solution to the Abyei question.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter