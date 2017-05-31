UNHCR says violence forced refugees to flee camps in Maban

Thousands of refugees have fled Doro camp in Northern Upper Nile state, following a clash between two communities in the area, the head of UNHCR office in Maban has said.

Songwa Wycliffe told Eye Radio that there has been a misunderstanding between different groups in the camp for a long time.

Mr. Wycliffe says as result two communities fought each other forcing other minority groups to flee the site.

“For sure, following the infighting between the two communities, one group decided to move out of the camp to join others in the other camps who are in Kaya camp and another group went to Batile camp and another group went to Jengata. And then because of that, some minority groups went to Doro camp when they saw the fighting between the two communities, they decided to quit the camp,” said Wycliffe.

Mr. Wycliffe says some of displaced have decided to go to settle at the UNHCR office for fear of their lives.