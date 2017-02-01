National dialogue not subject to review – Dr Lomoro

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs says the national dialogue is not subject to review by individuals or organizations.

This comes after the African Union, IGAD and UN called for inclusivity in the implementation of the peace agreement and the national dialogue at the sidelines of the AU summit that ended on Tuesday in Addis Ababa.

The Troika and the European Union also issued statements backing the declaration by the international bodies.

Fifty non-governmental organizations across the continent have also petitioned the African Union to ensure that South Sudan takes genuine action in implementing the national dialogue.

“It’s not subject to criticism. It’s not subject to review. It is not subject to being used up by any other organization or individual,” Dr Martin Elia Lomoro told Eye Radio.

“That is a process whereby all of us are expected to go and air our grievances and preserve the integrity of the country.”

The AU, IGAD and UN also noted that there was still violence in some parts of the country and called for immediate ceasefire.

However, Dr. Lomoro said there is no war in the country. He said only some anti-government groups are attacking government positions in some parts of the country.

The national dialogue, which is yet to commence, was initiated by President Salva Kiir last year.