Juba ‘moves out’ SPLM-N rebels

The SPLM North rebels who were in South Sudan have been sent out of the country, the defense minister has announced.

The expulsion of the anti-Khartoum elements is line with a 2012 cooperation deal between the two neighboring states who had been trading accusations over support for armed oppositions.

This week, the Sudanese Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Ghandour said Khartoum would end negative activities against South Sudan as a condition under which the US lifted economic sanctions imposed decades ago.

Kuol Manyang Juuk told Eye Radio that the rebels were mainly in Wau and Raja in the Bahr el Ghazal region.

“There is progress on our side; we have now moved out every body [Sudanese rebels],” Mr Kuol stated.

He described members of the SPLM North in the country as few elements, whom he said have all now left the region.

Mr Kuol says South Sudan is now ready for a joint verification to prove to the Sudan that no members of SPLM North rebels are in South Sudan.

“Possibly within 1 month, they [AU forces] will come so that we patrol the area and make sure no rebel group [crosses over to] South Sudan,” he stressed.

He also advised individual Sudanese who have links with rebels to leave the country for the sake of good relations between the two countries.

“Now these people…have all gone to the Sudan. We want to advise anybody that might have been in South Sudan as a trader and has links with the rebels to leave the country,” the minister added.

The Defense Minister has also urged the Sudan to do its part by ensuring it does not support South Sudan’s anti-government groups and to implement other provisions of the cooperation agreements.