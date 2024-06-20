Zain South Sudan, partners launch new Tecno Camon 30 series in Juba

Zain South Sudan has launched the new Tecno Camon 30 Series in partnership with industry leaders Transon and Huawei.

At the groundbreaking event held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Juba, Dr James Bol, Zain’s Commercial Manager, characterized the transition from 2G to 4G as a remarkable success story.

“We began with just 2G, but we expanded from Juba, the capital of South Sudan, to the states. Today, we have achieved 4G coverage across all 10 states and three administrative areas,” Dr Bol stressed.

“This recognition from civil society and various organizations validates our efforts,” he said.

“When people acknowledge us as the best, it inspires us to continue striving for excellence, that’s why we’re introducing the Tecno Camon 30 series—to provide our customers with the finest devices, leveraging the best technology available.”

Michael Amou Ayang, Techno Manager in South Sudan, described the phone as a portable laptop that you can use anywhere.

“We are here to show you so you know how to use the phone, you can buy it because it’s easy to use for your communication with your people,” said Amou.

“It is an affordable and pocket-friendly laptop and you can use it everywhere you go,” he said.

Eng. Wilson Ladu, representing the Chief Executive Officer of Zain, reassured citizens of Zain’s commitment to delivering superior devices that enhance their service experience.

“We want to assure the people of South Sudan that Zain is committed not only to advancing technology but also to providing superior devices that enhance their experience of our services,” said Ladu.

He added, “Although the journey ahead is challenging, our partnership with the country and our network penetration, currently at less than 30-35%, means there’s ample room for growth.”

“This long-term partnership will yield fruitful results as we progress together, ensuring a mutually beneficial outcome for all involved.”

Zhou YaLong, the Chief Executive Officer of Huawei highlighted that his company through Zain South Sudan has invested in South Sudan for nearly 13 years.

“As Huawei, we are committed to delivering our services and have been investing in South Sudan for nearly 13 years,” Zhou said.

“Partnering with Zain, we have provided ICT infrastructure of the highest quality and the most reliable platform, supported globally,” he added.

“TECNO, our ally in this industry, joins us today as we launch a new model of smartphone, marking South Sudan’s entry into a new digital era.

“This advancement will not only enhance individual and familial lives but also benefit society at large.”

“Today’s data use marks the beginning of a new era in South Sudan, and in the days ahead, TECNO and Zain will extend digital connectivity to every home and organization, fostering better connections.”

Mustafa Abdalla, acting Chairman of the Somali business community, described the launch as a milestone.

“This collaboration between Zain and Tecno is a significant achievement. We are delighted to be part of this partnership. Tecno, a global smartphone brand, and Zain, the leading network in South Sudan, are poised for success together,” Mustafa stated.

“I can confidently affirm that Zain is exceptional because of its commitment to listening to and satisfying its customers,” he added.

“Observing the confidence of TECNO’s managers and CEO, it’s clear they have chosen the best partners in South Sudan without hesitation.”

Additionally, Mustafa stressed, “I echo the country manager of Tecno’s concern about counterfeit phones in the market. We must remain vigilant against scams and opt for authentic products.”

