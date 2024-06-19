Youth union seeks gov’t funds for entrepreneurship support

The South Sudan National Youth Union Chairperson plans to lobby the government for significant funds to support youth entrepreneurship.

Taban Paride Lokasmoi says the union will begin with the intent to change the name from the Union to South Sudan National Youth Council.

He believes this change will facilitate the drafting of policies that parliament can pass, ensuring significant allocations in the fiscal year budget.

Lokasmoi says the budget will come in monetary allocation to enable the Union or Council to capacitate and empower the young people into entrepreneurial activities.

He cites agriculture, businesses, poultry keeping, and dairy farming among other sectors his administration seeks to enhance among the country’s youth.

“We are going to change the name of the Union, it’s not going to be South Sudan National Youth Union, it’s going to be South Sudan National Youth Council,” said Lokasmoi.

“When it becomes South Sudan National Youth Council, then we will have some laws which will be passed by the parliament,” he said.

“If the laws are passed by the parliament, then now the youth will have allocation.

“This allocation will be in the form of monitory allocation that will build their capacities in various ways like those who are good in agriculture will open farms,” he added.

“Those good in business will open businesses, those who are good in poultry keeping will open poultry farms, those who venture into diary will also do diary farming. So, we are trying hard”.

The national youth leader also discloses plans to revive the agricultural farm in Renk County of Upper Nile State to ensure youth contributions to socio-economic development through farming.

“We had a land in Renk and through our connection with partners, we are going to revive and I believe this time when people are showcasing their agricultural products,” said Lokasmoi.

“Next year we will also be showcasing our agricultural produce because we believe in contributing positively to the economy of this country,” he said.

“The good news is that we are going to have every two months, an open session for every person to come and challenge us, to come and criticize us so that we get solutions from there.

“We implement according to what the youth want because I did not select myself, I am for the youth and I will always be at your disposal at any time.”

The 33-year-old Lokasmoi who hails from Eastern Equatoria was declared as the new chairperson of South Sudan National Youth Union in a contested election conducted last month.

This was after he won with 48 votes against William Mapuor Marial who earned 46 votes as James Ayok Lual of Northern Bahr El Ghazal State stepped down from contesting shortly after presenting his manifesto during the youth convention.

Emmanuel Lado Kose got 11 votes, Bush Buse received 8 votes, Abiyare Lawrence Riruyo earned 4 votes, and John Angeth Kenyi from the South Sudan Union of Persons with Disabilities secured 7 votes.

