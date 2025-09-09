9th September 2025

Youth rights must be protected in the new constitution – Youth Minister

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 7 hours ago

Mary Nawai, the Minister of Youth and Sports speaks at the youth constitutional forum in Juba - Photo credit: Awan Moses / Eye Radio

Juba (Eye Radio) –The Minister of Youth and Sports has called for the inclusion of youth rights in South Sudan’s permanent constitution, saying young people must play an active role in shaping the country’s future.

Mary Nawai made the remarks this morning during a youth constitutional forum held in Juba, under the theme: “Youth Rights and Freedoms in the Hopeful Permanent Constitution.”

She said the ongoing constitution-making process should guarantee young people’s rights to education, employment, political participation, freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly.

“As the ministry responsible for youth affairs, we believe that the constitution must be a living document, a reaffirmation of our collective hopes. It must protect the rights to education, employment, political participation, freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly for our youth,” she said.

Nawai also stated that the constitution should empower young people to lead and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

“It must provide the legal foundation to fight inequality, tribalism, gender discrimination and marginalization. And most importantly, it must equip our youth with the legal tools to hold us accountable as leaders and institutions of this country,” she added.

She said that the youth people must not be passive observers in the constitutional process but active participants in the process.

The permanent constitution is expected to serve as the country’s supreme law, replacing the current transitional one once completed.

