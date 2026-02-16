17th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | Sports   |   Youth Minister warns low budget could stall empowerment programmes

Youth Minister warns low budget could stall empowerment programmes

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 15 hours ago

Mary Nawai, the Minister of Youth and Sports speaks at the youth constitutional forum in Juba - Photo credit: Awan Moses / Eye Radio

The Minister of Youth and Sports has raised concerns over the low budget allocated to her ministry, warning that it could slow down youth empowerment programmes across the country.

Minister Mary Nawai Martin expressed her concerns while briefing the Parliamentary Committee on Sports and Youth on the ministry’s budget allocation on Friday.

She noted that the current funding is insufficient to effectively support programmes aimed at strengthening the youth and sports sector and empowering young people nationwide.

“We have a lot of activities for the youth. In terms of capacity building, everyone knows that there is drug addiction among the youth, there is idleness among the youth, so we really need to build the capacity of the youth,” she said, speaking on SSBC.

Minister Mary Nawai Martin emphasized that the ministry has a wide range of planned activities, particularly in capacity building for young people. She highlighted growing challenges such as drug abuse and idleness among the youth, stressing the urgent need for intervention.

The minister further called for increased financial support to enable the ministry to effectively implement programmes that address drug abuse, promote skills development, and strengthen youth participation in peacebuilding initiatives.

“In terms of talking to them concerning the impact of drugs on them, the disadvantages, and also, we need to build their capacities in different skills like peace building,” she added.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Somalia ranked most corrupt countries in 2025 index 1

South Sudan, Somalia ranked most corrupt countries in 2025 index

Published February 10, 2026

Türkiye opens 2026 scholarships for South Sudanese students 2

Türkiye opens 2026 scholarships for South Sudanese students

Published February 10, 2026

Kiir removes two deputy governors at Bank of South Sudan 3

Kiir removes two deputy governors at Bank of South Sudan

Published February 10, 2026

Ugandan MP cuts power and withdraws scholarships from village after election loss 4

Ugandan MP cuts power and withdraws scholarships from village after election loss

Published February 10, 2026

know your vote: Understanding your constituency ahead of the 2026 elections 5

know your vote: Understanding your constituency ahead of the 2026 elections

Published February 10, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Tristar Country Director urges strategic triple-sector alliance to ignite South Sudanese sports

Published 6 hours ago

Special Court orders NSS to end “degrading” searches in Nasir trial

Published 6 hours ago

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank

Published 7 hours ago

WES lawmaker: Security takes major share of budget, but burden left to states

Published 10 hours ago

President Kiir returns from AU summit, reaffirms December elections

Published 12 hours ago

BB Energy lifts first South Sudan oil cargo after court dispute

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.