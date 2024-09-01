Youth minister requests $5 million annual budget for sports development

The National Council of Ministers approved a memorandum presented by the Minister of Youth and Sports, in which he requested an annual budget allocation of 5 million dollars for sports development in the country.

Dr. Joseph Geng, who tabled the Sport Development Policy 2024 on Friday, said the primary goal is to promote sports and foster a sense of national pride and community development among the youth of South Sudan.

Deputy Information Minister Jacob Korok said one of the key objectives is to increase investment in sports from both the government and the private sector, particularly through the development of infrastructure.

Korok said after deliberation, that the Cabinet advised the minister to review the policy to align it with a strategic plan.

"The goal of this policy is to promote Sports and Foster a sense of national pride and Community development among the youth and the young people of South Sudan," Dr. Korok said, adding that the memorandum was passed unanimously.

“The objective of this policy is to increase government and private sector investment in sports through infrastructure development.”

"The Minister…. requested a yearly allocation of a 5-million-dollar budget for development of the sports o in South Sudan the minister was advised to look into policy so that they could be struck our strategic plan."

South Sudan’s sports facilities remain underdeveloped. Despite the country’s huge basketball potential, there is no in-door basketball court, while the only standard FIFA-built football stadium was recently inaugurated in Juba.

