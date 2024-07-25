Youth leaders detained by police in Leer County

Leer Youth Association chairperson in Unity State said his deputy and another member were arrested and jailed on Wednesday after refusing to hand over office documents and equipment to a government-appointed body.

Gatmai Kuong alleged that the county authorities appointed a new chairperson in a way that violates the association’s constitution which provides for democratic conduct of election.

Besides, Kuong said the term of the current executive body is supposed to end in January 2025 after which a new body will be elected.

“On Wednesday morning, we had two executive board members who were arrested by the County authorities. The deputy chairperson and deputy finance were arrested for refusing to hand over the hand over the office,” Gatmai said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“As the current leadership, it is the youths who elected us so until our term is finished then the youths of Leer elect a new chairperson. Then we will hand over the office but not to an appointed person. That is why the two executive officers were arrested.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, Leer Police Inspector Lieutenant Colonel Kuony Chany, confirmed the arrest of the youth leaders.

He, however said, the government appointed chairperson opened a case against the two former executive members, leading to their arrest.

“There is an issue between Gatmai and the new person, so the new person wants the office things to be handed over to him so that he starts working,” Chany said.

“The new person could be the one who opened the case, they just brought to me a paper from the administration to keep the two people in detention.”

Early this month, the youth leader said he was arrested over allegations that he advocated for the removal of the County Commissioner, an allegation the police dismissed

Civil society organization – Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) – said it has registered an increase in cases of violation of civic space by security agencies in different parts of the country from April to July 2024.

